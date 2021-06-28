Facts

14:31 28.06.2021

Zelensky thanks European Council for approval of CAA agreement between Ukraine, EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes the approval of the Common Aviation Area (CAA) Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, stressing that its signing will be another step towards Ukraine's entry into the single European space.

"Grateful to the European Council and the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU 2021 for approving the Common Aviation Area Agreement between Ukraine & EU. The agreement will allow our citizens to get cheaper tickets & expand the geography of travel. Its signing will be another step towards entering the single European space," Zelensky said on Twitter on Monday.

According to a press release on the website of the European Council, the Council on Monday, June 28, "gave the go-ahead" for the signing of three neighbourhood aviation agreements – with Ukraine, Armenia and Tunisia – as well as an air transport agreement with Qatar.

"These agreements will open up the air transport market, offering new opportunities for both consumers and operators. Through more efficient connectivity, they will promote trade, tourism, investment and economic and social development," the report said.

It is noted that the three neighbourhood agreements will remove market restrictions in relation to the EU's neighbouring countries and associate these countries with the EU's internal aviation market, as they will adopt EU aviation standards and implement EU aviation rules.

"The decisions on Ukraine, Armenia and Qatar enable application of the agreement on a provisional basis, pending the completion of the procedures necessary for its entry into force. The four agreements are expected to be signed in autumn 2021. Every agreement will then need to be ratified by each member state, the Union and the other party," the European Council said.

Tags: #european_space
