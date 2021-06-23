Facts

11:59 23.06.2021

Ambassador Korniychuk discusses with Mayor Rishon LeZion prospects for deepening cooperation

1 min read

The issue of deepening cooperation in various fields was the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the Mayor of Rishon LeZion Raz Kinstlich. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«The parties discussed prospects for deepening Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation in the field of economy, culture and education. Ambassador E.Korniychuk informed the Israeli side about the investment potential of Ukrainian cities. It was agreed to intensify contacts at the regional level and to study the possibility of sending business delegations to Ukraine in order to establish mutually beneficial cooperation», - the statement reads.

Raz Kinstlich spoke about the prospects of the city and demonstrated the work of the system of integrated municipal government.

«During the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to work out the possibility of opening a branch of one of the medical schools in Ukraine in Rishon LeZion», -  the Embassy noted.

 

