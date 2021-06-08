Facts

16:16 08.06.2021

The Ministry of Health communicating with the Israeli developer of the vaccine against COVID-19 - The Embassy

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel has established communication between the leadership of the Ministry of Health and the Israeli institute developing the vaccine against COVID-19. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel continues to take measures aimed at providing our country with vaccines against COVID-19. Communication has been established between the leadership of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Israeli Institute for Biological Research in Ness Ziona, which is developing the BriLife vaccine. In particular, a relevant video conference was held», - the statement says.

The parties are in a dialogue concerning the conduct of the third phase of clinical trials of this vaccine and its further production in Ukraine.

«To this end, Ambassador of Ukraine Yevhen Korniychuk met with the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko and the management of one of the leading pharmaceutical companies, which expressed its intention to cooperate with Israeli partners», - the Embassy noted.

