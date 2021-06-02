Ukraine and Israel held consultations on cybersecurity – The Embassy

Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk took part in Ukrainian-Israeli online consultations on cybersecurity. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«During the discussion, the parties exchanged views on the state and issues of international cooperation in cybersecurity, shared views on ways to prevent risks and strengthen the fight against cybercrime and cyber attacks on critical infrastructure by individual states, whose actions are aimed at undermining national and international security and stability», - the statement said.

The Embassy notes that there was a professional exchange of information between representatives of relevant government agencies of Ukraine and Israel, responsible for certain aspects of cybersecurity in both countries.

The consultations were held with the assistance of the Embassy of Ukraine to implement the agreements reached between the leaders of Ukraine and Israel. Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Senik made an introductory speech at the event.