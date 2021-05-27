Facts

11:04 27.05.2021

Ukrainians evacuated from the Gaza Strip arrived in Kyiv - curator from the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

1 min read

On Thursday, May 27, citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip by diplomats arrived in Ukraine - a total of 103 Ukrainians. The curator of the group of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel for evacuation from the Gaza Strip, Dr. Motaz Alhalabi said this to journalists.

«I want to say with full confidence that Ukrainian diplomats have done all the work at the highest level! The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, the Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk, and the consuls worked around the clock to ensure the evacuation of all compatriots who expressed a desire to leave the region where the fighting intensified», - he said.

M.Alkhalabi thanked all participants of the process of evacuation of Ukrainians.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, EC President von der Leyen discuss intensification of efforts to supply vaccines to Ukraine against COVID-19, cooperation Crimean Platform format

EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

At Normandy Four advisers' meeting, Russia tries to exclude itself from sides to conflict in Donbas

LATEST

Zelensky, EC President von der Leyen discuss intensification of efforts to supply vaccines to Ukraine against COVID-19, cooperation Crimean Platform format

EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

Romanian border guards intercept record batch of revolvers with ammunition on their way to Ukraine

Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

At Normandy Four advisers' meeting, Russia tries to exclude itself from sides to conflict in Donbas

Ukraine should not play along with partners in sale of land - Groysman

Ukrainian, British navies conduct joint PASSEX-type training in Black Sea

Downed MH17 case investigation to continue until progress made – Investigation team's head

Number of new COVID-19 cases growing in Ukraine

The Embassy of Ukraine evacuated 103 compatriots from the Gaza Strip

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD