Ukrainians evacuated from the Gaza Strip arrived in Kyiv - curator from the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

On Thursday, May 27, citizens evacuated from the Gaza Strip by diplomats arrived in Ukraine - a total of 103 Ukrainians. The curator of the group of the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel for evacuation from the Gaza Strip, Dr. Motaz Alhalabi said this to journalists.

«I want to say with full confidence that Ukrainian diplomats have done all the work at the highest level! The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel, the Ambassador Yevhen Korniychuk, and the consuls worked around the clock to ensure the evacuation of all compatriots who expressed a desire to leave the region where the fighting intensified», - he said.

M.Alkhalabi thanked all participants of the process of evacuation of Ukrainians.