Ambassador Korniychuk deals with the organization of training of Ukrainian doctors in Israel

Israel's leading medical center Hadassah (Jerusalem) is ready to start cooperation with Ukraine in training Ukrainian doctors. This was stated during a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the Director General of the medical institution Zeev Rothstein, the Embassy reported at Facebook.

«There was an acquaintance with the history of the center, the priority areas of its activities at the present stage, research and training of medical personnel, including foreign ones. An agreement was reached on the formation of a «needs map» by the Ukrainian side to develop a plan for possible cooperation with the Hadassah Medical Center, primarily to organize the training of Ukrainian specialists and scientific cooperation», - the statement said.

E.Korniychuk also visited the department where children from Ukraine are treated, talked to their parents.