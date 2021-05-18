Facts

22:20 18.05.2021

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel begins organization of evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Gaza Strip

The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel has started organizing the evacuation of Ukrainians who are in the war zone in the Gaza Strip. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the government, the prime minister, the foreign ministry and special services to organize the return of Ukrainian citizens to their homeland from the Gaza Strip, where the armed confrontation is escalating. Currently, the Embassy, together with all parties involved, as well as our international partners, is taking measures aimed at organizing the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip», - the Embassy noted.

Citizens of Ukraine who are in a conflict zone and also need help to return home should contact the Office of the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel at the Palestinian National Authority by phone: + 972-59-969-95-61 or by e-mail pm_ps@mfa.gov.ua.

