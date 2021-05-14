Facts

16:42 14.05.2021

Sumy Region intends to intensify cooperation with Israel - a meeting between the ambassador and the head of the regional state administration

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel is ready to promote the intensification of cooperation between Sumy region and Israel and the entry of regional business into the Israeli market. It was stated during online meeting of the ambassador with the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration Vasyl Khoma, the Embassy reported at Facebook.

«During the conversation, topical issues of cooperation between the region and Israel in various fields were discussed. The head of Sumy region presented the economic and investment potential of the region, in particular in the agricultural and industrial sectors. It was also identified possible areas of cooperation in the field of medical education and tourism development», - the message says.

The Ambassador acquainted the interlocutor with the technological potential (in terms of the possibilities of its use in Ukraine), the peculiarities of business activity in Israel.

«Yevhen Korniychuk expressed readiness to assist the authorities and businesses of the region in entering the Israeli market», - the Embassy noted.

The parties stressed the need to intensify bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation and involve regional business in various activities.

Interfax-Ukraine
