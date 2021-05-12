Twin cities of Haifa and Odessa intend to intensify cooperation - meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with the mayor

Intensification of contacts between the twin cities of Haifa and Odessa, as well as the possibility of implementing promising bilateral projects in various fields were the subject of a meeting between H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and Haifa Mayor Einat Kalish-Rotem. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The parties discussed opportunities for cooperation and implementation of promising projects in the framework of Ukrainian-Israeli relations in the field of economy, investment and culture. It was agreed to intensify bilateral contacts and establish cooperation between the twin cities of Haifa and Odessa. In particular, it was agreed to hold an online conference of chambers of commerce and industry operating at the city halls of the two cities», - the statement says.

The Ambassador of Ukraine stressed the need to renew outreach consulates in order to serve citizens, especially the elderly, living in Haifa.

«The parties also touched upon the work of Haifa International Airport and the possibility of establishing air connections between Haifa, Kyiv and Odessa», - the Embassy noted.