Ambassador Korniychuk notes Jewish contribution to the fight against Nazism in World War II

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel took part in a special session of the Knesset to mark the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II. The head of diplomatic mission reported this at Facebook.

«It is vitally important on this day to honor the contribution of the Jewish people who fought in the Allied armies and to honor the memory of the heroes, and to express sincere gratitude to the veterans for their courage and heroism in the fight against Nazism», - he said.

A special meeting attended by veterans, deputies, representatives of the diplomatic corps and other guests took place on May 10.