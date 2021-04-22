Ambassador Korniychuk: work on receiving Covid-19 vaccines in Ukraine is one of the Embassy's priorities

Finding and implementing all opportunities for Ukraine to receive a coronavirus infection vaccine is one of the main priorities of the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel. H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel stated this at Israeli Best Radio.

«Ukraine is currently in the process of vaccination. Today, there are three contracts with various vaccine suppliers, including AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Pfizer. The last vaccine was delivered in a small batch under the COVAX program. But we have signed a contract and by the end of the year 10 million doses of Pfizer will be delivered to Ukraine. Thanks to Israeli information support we were able to help the Office of the President of Ukraine to establish direct contact with the Pfizer office», - he said.

Yevhen Korniychuk stressed that the Ukraine does not stop there.

«Mr. Lyashko held talks with the Ministry of Health of Israel during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation. Ukraine has offered cooperation in research on the Israeli vaccine, which should appear in the second quarter. Our Ministry of Health has proposed to conduct the third stage of clinical trials in Ukraine. In order to be able to either purchase this vaccine or produce it at Ukrainian facilities under an Israeli license. Ukraine has significant pharmaceutical capacity», - the head of the Diplomatic mission said.

At the same time, he pointed to a high level of skepticism among Ukrainians regarding vaccination.

«The process is slow, despite the fact that the government is making every effort to vaccinate the population as soon as possible. There is a huge disbelief in the vaccine in Ukrainian society. But the process is going on, first of all, doctors, policemen and social workers are being vaccinated», - Yevhen Korniychuk summed up.