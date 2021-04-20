Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination passports by Ukraine and Israel will be introduced by the relevant agreement - The Embassy

Conditions and details of mutual recognition by Ukraine and Israel of COVID-19 vaccination passports were the subject of a meeting between H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and Director General of the State Immigration and Border Control Service of the State of Israel Shlomo Mor-Yosef. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«In the context of elaboration of the preliminary agreement reached on March 12, 2021 in a telephone conversation between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Israel, there was an exchange of views on the possibility of mutual recognition of official COVID19 vaccination certificates – «green passports». It was planned a number of steps for the practical implementation of the agreement, in particular, by concluding an agreement under which holders of «green passports» will be able to travel between the two countries without complying with coronavirus restrictions», - the statement said.

The parties also discussed topical issues in the consular sphere, including the procedure for foreigners to cross the Israeli border in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

«In the context of deepening cooperation at the interagency level, an agreement was reached to hold an additional meeting of Embassy diplomats with representatives of the immigration authorities and the Israeli Foreign Ministry», - the statement said.

They also discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of migration, as well as cooperation between the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the Immigration Agency of Israel, especially the visit of the Head of the State Border Guard Service to Israel in May this year.