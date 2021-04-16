Facts

12:03 16.04.2021

Ambassador Korniychuk: Scientists, not politicians, should deal with dark spots in the history of Ukrainian-Israeli relations

The academic and social circles of Ukraine and Israel must maintain close contact to resolve painful issues of common history. H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel stated this during the conference «Ukrainian Liberation Movement of the Second World War: Memory vs. Propaganda», the Embassy reported at Facebook.

«We must maintain a constant discussion on topical issues of Ukrainian-Jewish relations in order to avoid negative and tendentious stereotypes, to find common ground on the painful issues of our common past. History should remain the business of scientists, not politicians», - he said.

Yevhen Korniychuk also stressed, that «dark spots in the history of relations between the Ukrainian and Jewish peoples” are perceived in our country today with pain and sadness.

«The ambassador pointed out the importance of conveying to Israeli society and world Jewry the understanding that historical events are usually complex in nature, and their assessment from the distance of future generations cannot be one-sided. The need to maintain direct contacts between representatives of public and academic circles of Ukraine and Israel was stressed», - the Embassy noted.

