Digital Bank NEOBANK for Business Launches in Beta Mode

Digital Bank NEOBANK for Business formed the Customer Board - Customer Council - and announced beta launch. Council members can be the first to open a business account through a mobile application or web version, test the product, give feedback and express wishes for filling the product.

The Customer Board is formed out of existing individual entrepreneurs, which represent different areas of activity and regions of Ukraine. Thus, the council includes entrepreneurs from 14 regions, representing such industries as IT, HoReCa, retail, construction, advertising and marketing, travel services, manufacturing, consulting, consumer services (repair, cleaning, beauty services).

The analysis of applications showed that registration is very active, but at the same time more men entrepreneurs are registered than women. Therefore, it was decided to extend the registration of women entrepreneurs in the Customer Board.

«We have formed a Customer Board to get the widest possible feedback. But we noticed that at this stage we have only 15% of women entrepreneurs, so we decide to extend the registration of women in our customer council until April 19. You can apply for participation on the project website NEOBANK for business, — said the founder of the fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions Olena Sosiedka.

The task of the customer council is to get NEOBANK to be tested by representatives of real business.

«When submitting an application to the Customer Board, in addition to contact information, we asked to indicate the TIN of the entrepreneur and provide a link to the page on Facebook, since we will invite council members to a closed group, and it is important for us that they are active in this social network. By the TIN, we checked whether a person is registered as an individual entrepreneur, what kind of KVED codes he has, because our task is that representatives of real business tried to use NEOBANK. My team and I are worried, this is our first MVP version. We really hope for the understanding and patience of our first clients if bugs and misunderstandings are encountered. Thanks to your feedback, we will quickly fix everything », — told the CEO of the fintech company NЕО.РRО Margarita Pobilets.

As preferences, members of the Customer Board in NEOBANK for business will have the opportunity to get accounts service without a monthly fee, without commission for transfers to counterparties to other banks and paying taxes, and will also take part in the golden referral program, receive invitations to private events and networking with project developers and partners, gifts from the bank.

Everyone who joined the Customer Board, received an invitation and already has the opportunity to access the NEOBANK application for business, can open a business account. The users who applied to the Customer Board, but not become its members, received an invitation to open an account with NEOBANK immediately after the official launch of a special offer - without a monthly fee until the end of the year.

The full tariffs and terms that will be in effect after the official launch for all customers will be announced later.

The full launch of NEOBANK - the first digital bank in Ukraine for companies and individual entrepreneurs - is scheduled for the summer of 2021.

NEOBANK for business is a Ukrainian digital bank for companies and entrepreneurs with the possibility of remote opening of business accounts and easy online financial management.

Developed jointly by the fintech ecosystem Concord Fintech Solutions and the fintech company NЕО.РRО.

The official release of the application is planned for the summer of 2021 simultaneously on Android and iOS mobile platforms and in a responsive web version.

Powered by ConcordBank banking license.

JSC “JSCB “CONCORD”. In the State Register of Banks No. 308. NBU License No. 230 dated 07.11.2011 All types of banking