Facts

20:29 06.04.2021

Ukraine and Israel intend to strengthen cooperation at the municipal level - the Embassy

1 min read

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and the Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lyon have reached an agreement on holding a number of events aimed at developing Ukrainian-Israeli relations at the municipal level. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«During the meeting, topical issues of bilateral cooperation at the regional level were discussed. In particular, the Ambassador informed the Israeli side about the economic and investment potential of Ukrainian cities and the interest of the city authorities in intensifying cooperation with Israel. It was agreed to work out a number of economic, cultural and humanitarian measures with the support of the Jerusalem City Hall, which would promote the development of relations between the two countries at the municipal level», - the statement says.

The mayor of Jerusalem also expressed readiness to receive a delegation of the Kyiv city authorities headed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko «after the improvement of the epidemiological situation».

The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Jerusalem Foundation - a non-profit organization, that finances social, cultural and charitable projects.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO ensures compensation for UAH 230 mln of losses from tax evasion by ex-head of PrivatBank department to court

Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas on Tuesday – Skhid tactical group

Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

NABU, SAPO catch two attorneys taking bribes for deciding case heard by District Administrative Court

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

LATEST

PGO ensures compensation for UAH 230 mln of losses from tax evasion by ex-head of PrivatBank department to court

Two Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas on Tuesday – Skhid tactical group

Prosecutor General about case of those who ordered Sheremet's murder: Testimony of Belarusian informant will be taken into account

Kuleba: Partners note Ukraine's balanced position, attempts to impose image of aggressor on it failed

Prosecutor General about leak of information in PrivatBank case: Sytnyk and I understand who did it and why

Prosecutor general: it is important to find organizers, contractors of attempts on Sternenko

NABU, SAPO catch two attorneys taking bribes for deciding case heard by District Administrative Court

Cases involving Medvedchuk to have logical conclusion, no suspicion projects yet – prosecutor general

Ukrainian side in JCCC appeals to OSCE to establish causes of child's death in uncontrolled Oleksandrivske in Donbas

Zelensky: NATO is only way to end war in Donbas; MAP to become signal for Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD