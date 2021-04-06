Ukraine and Israel intend to strengthen cooperation at the municipal level - the Embassy

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and the Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lyon have reached an agreement on holding a number of events aimed at developing Ukrainian-Israeli relations at the municipal level. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«During the meeting, topical issues of bilateral cooperation at the regional level were discussed. In particular, the Ambassador informed the Israeli side about the economic and investment potential of Ukrainian cities and the interest of the city authorities in intensifying cooperation with Israel. It was agreed to work out a number of economic, cultural and humanitarian measures with the support of the Jerusalem City Hall, which would promote the development of relations between the two countries at the municipal level», - the statement says.

The mayor of Jerusalem also expressed readiness to receive a delegation of the Kyiv city authorities headed by Mayor Vitali Klitschko «after the improvement of the epidemiological situation».

The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Jerusalem Foundation - a non-profit organization, that finances social, cultural and charitable projects.