Facts

18:24 05.04.2021

End of heating season in Kyiv postponed due to weather conditions – local authorities

1 min read
Due to the cold snap, the end of the heating season in Kyiv was postponed for several days, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration said.

"Due to the fact that in the Ukrainian capital in the following days the weather remains cool and the average daily temperature is under eight degrees above zero, the heat cutoff in Kyiv has to be postponed for several days. In particular, on Wednesday night the temperature will drop to one degree above zero and snow is possible, and on Thursday, the temperature at night will be kept at around zero degree," the local authorities said.

The decision was influenced by toughening of lockdown restrictions, due to which some of Kyiv's citizens will work remotely from home.

According to forecasters, the cutoff of heating in the capital can start on April 10. The decision to turn off the heat is taken when the average daily temperature rises above eight degrees Celsius for three days.

As reported, the end of the heating season in Kyiv was to start on Monday, April 5. It was expected that within five days the heat supply in the Ukrainian capital will be completely cut off.

 

Tags: #heating
Interfax-Ukraine
