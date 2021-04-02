Ukraine is ready to provide full assistance current Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman - Ambassador Korniychuk

The organization and peculiarities of the Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman this year were the subject of an online meeting between H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and David Niederman, president of The United Jewish Organizations and Nathan Ben Nun, president of Rabbi Nahman International Charitable Foundation. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«The main topic of conversation was the visit to the tomb of Tzaddik Nachman by pilgrims who come to Uman during the celebration of the Jewish New Year and other religious holidays from around the world, including Israel and the United States. Ambassador Korniychuk stressed that the Ukrainian side is ready to provide full assistance in organizing the current Hasidic pilgrimage in compliance with security rules in a global pandemic and the requirements of Ukrainian law», - the statement says.

In addition, it was discussed the issues of passing customs and border procedures during the visit to Ukraine, as well as cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies.

«The interlocutors confirmed their readiness to cooperate in areas related to the infrastructure of the city of Uman and the preservation of Jewish burials», - the Embassy noted.