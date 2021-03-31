Facts

14:31 31.03.2021

Poltava intends to hold a road show of regional business in Israel - a meeting of the ambassador with the mayor

1 min read
Poltava intends to hold a road show of regional business in Israel - a meeting of the ambassador with the mayor

The possibility of holding a road show of Poltava business in Israel and the prospect of bilateral projects to modernize the municipal government system were the subject of an online meeting between H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamay. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«Topical issues of the city's cooperation with Israel in various fields were discussed. The mayor presented the economic and investment potential of the city and told about the introduction of Smart City technologies in Poltava. It was also agreed to work out the idea of holding a road show of regional business in Israel and the implementation of bilateral projects to modernize the municipal government system», - the statement says.

The interlocutors also identified possible areas of cooperation in the field of medical education and tourism development.

«Ambassador Korniychuk expressed readiness to assist the city authorities in establishing twinning relations between Poltava and the relevant Israeli city», - the Embassy noted.

 

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

LATEST

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

Navalny goes on hunger strike in penal colony

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Cabinet approves updated composition of Council for State Support of Cinematography

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine - Dpty FM

U.S. Embassy notes importance of Ukraine's transparent selection of new judicial body members

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD