Poltava intends to hold a road show of regional business in Israel - a meeting of the ambassador with the mayor

The possibility of holding a road show of Poltava business in Israel and the prospect of bilateral projects to modernize the municipal government system were the subject of an online meeting between H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and Poltava Mayor Oleksandr Mamay. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«Topical issues of the city's cooperation with Israel in various fields were discussed. The mayor presented the economic and investment potential of the city and told about the introduction of Smart City technologies in Poltava. It was also agreed to work out the idea of holding a road show of regional business in Israel and the implementation of bilateral projects to modernize the municipal government system», - the statement says.

The interlocutors also identified possible areas of cooperation in the field of medical education and tourism development.

«Ambassador Korniychuk expressed readiness to assist the city authorities in establishing twinning relations between Poltava and the relevant Israeli city», - the Embassy noted.