Ambassador Korniychuk is ready to assist in organizing a road show of Ivano-Frankivsk business in Israel

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel invited the city authorities and business of Ivano-Frankivsk to join the economic activities of the Embassy and expressed readiness to facilitate the organization of a relevant road show. It was stated during an online meeting of the Head of the diplomatic mission with the mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, the Embassy reported at Facebook.

«The state and prospects of cooperation between Ivano-Frankivsk and Israel in various fields were discussed. In particular, the mayor presented the economic and investment potential of the city in the tourism, industrial, processing, energy and agricultural sectors and expressed interest in implementing bilateral projects to modernize the municipal government system», - the statement says.

Ambassador Korniychuk stressed his readiness to assist in organizing a road show of regional business in Israel.

«He also invited the city authorities and businesses to join the bilateral economic events held by the Embassy this year», - the Embassy noted.

The interlocutors discussed issues of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

«The mayor spoke about the city's interest in the restoration and improvement of Jewish heritage sites in Ivano-Frankivsk. The parties also agreed to work out the possibility of establishing twinning relations between Ivano-Frankivsk and one of the Israeli cities», - the statement says.