Facts

15:40 26.03.2021

Ambassador Korniychuk is ready to assist in organizing a road show of Ivano-Frankivsk business in Israel

2 min read
Ambassador Korniychuk is ready to assist in organizing a road show of Ivano-Frankivsk business in Israel

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel invited the city authorities and business of Ivano-Frankivsk to join the economic activities of the Embassy and expressed readiness to facilitate the organization of a relevant road show. It was stated during an online meeting of the Head of the diplomatic mission with the mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, the Embassy reported at Facebook.

«The state and prospects of cooperation between Ivano-Frankivsk and Israel in various fields were discussed. In particular, the mayor presented the economic and investment potential of the city in the tourism, industrial, processing, energy and agricultural sectors and expressed interest in implementing bilateral projects to modernize the municipal government system», - the statement says.

Ambassador Korniychuk stressed his readiness to assist in organizing a road show of regional business in Israel.

«He also invited the city authorities and businesses to join the bilateral economic events held by the Embassy this year», - the Embassy noted.

The interlocutors discussed issues of cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

«The mayor spoke about the city's interest in the restoration and improvement of Jewish heritage sites in Ivano-Frankivsk. The parties also agreed to work out the possibility of establishing twinning relations between Ivano-Frankivsk and one of the Israeli cities», - the statement says.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

Ukraine to switch to daylight saving time on Sunday

LATEST

Poroshenko, Chinese Ambassador discuss supply of COVID-19 vaccines

No Ukrainians among victims of railway disaster in Egypt – Foreign Ministry

Heads of U.S., EU missions to Ukraine urge to revise bill on resumption of HQCJ work

Ukraine to continue to take measures to counter Russian aggression, ensure its compensation for all losses – MFA

Authorization in Diia application will soon be possible by attaching ID-card to smartphone - Digital Transformation Ministry

Four Ukrainian soldiers killed, two wounded amid enemy shelling in Donbas

NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

Some 104 countries open to Ukrainians – Foreign Minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD