09:17 17.03.2021

Culture Ministry plans to proclaim Hostyny Dvir as monument of national importance – Tkachenko

Culture Ministry plans to proclaim Hostyny Dvir as monument of national importance – Tkachenko

Hostyny Dvir is an object of national importance, which the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy plans to recognize as a monument of national importance, Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We understand that the object is not easy from the point of view of restoration. Regarding what it will be, we will not make a decision without discussion with the public, but it will definitely be a cultural and artistic space. Now we need a concept, a competition, how the restoration should take place," Tkachenko said.

At the same time, he said that the idea of locating a museum of contemporary art in Hostyny Dvir has so far been rejected.

"We understand that the space is too complicated for this," Tkachenko said.

The Culture Ministry is considering several options as locations for the future Museum of Contemporary Art, among them Ukrainian House and Mystetsky Arsenal. It is also possible to construct a new building for these purposes, the minister said.

"We have a program for new construction, now it is being approved, including the financial component. There are the Museum of Contemporary Art, the House of Music, the construction of a large archive in Troyeschyna, and so on," Tkachenko said.

