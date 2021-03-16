The establishment of cooperation between agricultural research structures of Ukraine and Israel was the subject of a meeting between the H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and the Director of International Relations of the Agricultural Research Organization - Volkani Center Sh.Asulin. The Embassy reported this at Facebook.

"During the meeting, Sh. Asulin acquainted the Ambassador with the activities of the Center. The Head of the Diplomatic Mission informed about the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sphere. The parties agreed to work out the idea of launching cooperation between the relevant research structures of Ukraine and Israel, "the statement reads.

Ambassador E.Korniychuk also presented the potential of Ukraine in the field of agro-industrial complex in the context of relevant resource opportunities and technological needs.