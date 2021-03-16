Facts

09:09 16.03.2021

Ukraine and Israel intend to hold a seminar on historical memory with the participation of scientists and historians, - The Embassy

1 min read
Ukraine and Israel intend to hold a seminar on historical memory with the participation of scientists and historians, - The Embassy

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and the Mayor of Ternopil Serhiy Nadal agreed to work out the organization of a seminar on the historical memory of the two peoples with the participation of historians and scientists. This Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«An agreement was reached on cooperation in organizing a seminar on the historical memory of the two peoples, with the participation of historians and scientists from Ukraine and Israel. The seminar is planned to be held on the platform of Ternopil National Pedagogical University», - the statement says.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of establishing interregional cooperation in the fields of trade, education, medicine and culture.

«Yevhen Korniychuk proposed specific presentation mechanisms for promoting the goods of Ternopil producers on the Israeli market and finding investors for promising facilities in Ternopil and the region», - the Embassy noted.

 

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

LATEST

Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

Agricultural Research Institute of Ukraine and Israel intend to establish cooperation - The Embassy

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD