Ukraine and Israel intend to hold a seminar on historical memory with the participation of scientists and historians, - The Embassy

H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel and the Mayor of Ternopil Serhiy Nadal agreed to work out the organization of a seminar on the historical memory of the two peoples with the participation of historians and scientists. This Embassy reported this at Facebook.

«An agreement was reached on cooperation in organizing a seminar on the historical memory of the two peoples, with the participation of historians and scientists from Ukraine and Israel. The seminar is planned to be held on the platform of Ternopil National Pedagogical University», - the statement says.

In addition, the parties discussed issues of establishing interregional cooperation in the fields of trade, education, medicine and culture.

«Yevhen Korniychuk proposed specific presentation mechanisms for promoting the goods of Ternopil producers on the Israeli market and finding investors for promising facilities in Ternopil and the region», - the Embassy noted.