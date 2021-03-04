Facts

Israeli doctors are ready to cooperate with Ukraine in the issue of treating children – The Embassy

Israeli doctors are ready to establish contact and cooperation with Ukrainian specialized institutions for the treatment of children. This was stated during the meeting of H.E. Mr. Yevhen Korniychuk, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Israel with the director of the Schneider Children's Medical Center Euphrates Bron Harlev, the Embassy reports at Facebook.

«The Ambassador of Ukraine got acquainted with the most modern technologies used to treat a wide range of diseases and pathologies that can affect a child from birth to adulthood. The Israeli side expressed interest in establishing contacts and developing cooperation with specialized institutions in Ukraine», - the statement says.

During the meeting it was also discussed the prospects for organizing short-term and long-term internships for Ukrainian doctors online / offline.

The meeting took place on the initiative and with the participation of Israeli diplomat, Ambassador Mikhail Brodsky.

