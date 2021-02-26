Facts

16:34 26.02.2021

Ukrainians will be able to return from Israel on a special flight in early March - the Embassy

Ukrainian citizens, forced to stay in Israel, will be able to return home in early March on a special flight. The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel reported this at Facebook.

«Ukraine and Israel have reached an agreement to hold a special flight Kyiv - Tel Aviv - Kyiv in early March, which will allow Ukrainian citizens who are forced to stay in Israel to return home. The exact date of the flight and the link by which all interested citizens of Ukraine will be able to purchase a ticket will be announced in the near future», - the statement says.

In addition, at the request of the Ukrainian side, Israel has included Kyiv in the list of 4 cities to which special flights will be sent for the repatriation of Israeli citizens.

«We expect that the citizens of Ukraine will also have additional opportunities to take advantage of these flights», - the diplomatic mission said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the State Aviation Service and the Embassy were involved in the negotiation process.  

Interfax-Ukraine
