Ambassador Korniychuk presented his credentials to the President of Israel

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk presented his credentials to Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and thanked for his assistance in Ukraine's negotiations on obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine. The ceremony took place on Wednesday in Jerusalem.

The parties also discussed the current Ukrainian-Israeli relations and stressed the need to combat manifestations of anti-Semitism, racism and other forms of intolerance.

Ambassador Korniychuk raised the issue of developing military-technical cooperation, strengthening trade ties and work on the FTA Agreement.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission confirmed the invitation to Reuven Rivlin to visit Ukraine to participate in 30th anniversary of Independence events