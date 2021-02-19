Foreign Minister notes Ambassador Korniychuk's efforts to receive Pfizer vaccine

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted the assistance of the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel and the head of the diplomatic mission Yevhen Korniychuk in obtaining the BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Ukraine. The minister stated this at a briefing on Friday in Kyiv.

«In early December, our ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk met with the Israeli Minister of Health and received as much information as possible about the format of Israel's interaction with Pfizer. You know that Israel has become a leader in vaccination, and uses BioNTech/Pfizer. The embassy informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Ministry of Health, and after that we called to Pfizer for official deliveries of the vaccine to Ukraine», - he said.

Dmytro Kuleba also stressed that the issue of obtaining vaccines in Ukraine is being resolved at the highest level: «President Zelensky personally spoke with the CEO of Pfizer. This week, Pfizer has already sent documents to register its vaccine in Ukraine, after contracts will be submitted for discussion and signing. Here is an algorithm of how the Ministry of Foreign Affairs helps the Ministry of Health to find a vaccine», - the minister said.

He especially thanked the Ukrainian mission to the EU, embassies in the United States, Canada, China, India, Great Britain, Italy, France, Lithuania, Latvia, France, Poland, Israel and Germany.

«Not all of these countries have their own vaccine, but some have access to the vaccine and can help get it through other channels... Our embassies have organized a real hunt for the vaccine, making every effort. Ambassadors and all diplomats take part in this process and act «excellently»», - the minister summed up.