Lutsk is interested in presenting its potential in Israel

Opportunities to present the economic and investment potential of Lutsk in Israel were the subject of an online meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the Mayor of Lutsk Igor Polishchuk. The Embassy of Ukraine reported tis at Facebook.

«During the conversation, the issues of Lutsk's cooperation with Israel in various spheres were discussed, as well as the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the agro-industrial and woodworking spheres. The parties also expressed interest in organizing joint business events to present the city's economic and investment potential in Israel», - the message says.

It was reached an agreement to work out the idea of establishing twinning relations between Lutsk and one of the Israeli cities.

«The issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation were discussed separately in the context of teaching Israeli students in Lutsk universities, participation of creative teams of the city in events in Israel and restoration of Jewish cultural monuments in this regional center», - the Embassy said.