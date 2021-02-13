Facts

16:00 13.02.2021

Lutsk is interested in presenting its potential in Israel

1 min read
Lutsk is interested in presenting its potential in Israel

Opportunities to present the economic and investment potential of Lutsk in Israel were the subject of an online meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and the Mayor of Lutsk Igor Polishchuk. The Embassy of Ukraine reported tis at Facebook.

«During the conversation, the issues of Lutsk's cooperation with Israel in various spheres were discussed, as well as the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the agro-industrial and woodworking spheres. The parties also expressed interest in organizing joint business events to present the city's economic and investment potential in Israel», - the message says.

It was reached an agreement to work out the idea of establishing twinning relations between Lutsk and one of the Israeli cities.

«The issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation were discussed separately in the context of teaching Israeli students in Lutsk universities, participation of creative teams of the city in events in Israel and restoration of Jewish cultural monuments in this regional center», - the Embassy said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

LATEST

Health Ministry to conduct study on presence of antibodies to COVID-19 in Ukrainians - Liashko

Health Ministry to propose new resolution on quarantine restrictions - Liashko

Interrogation of NABU Director Sytnyk canceled - Prosecutor General

Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

Zelensky initiates bills to solve judicial system problems, powers of DACK to be reduced - press service

Zelensky to pay official visit to UAE on Feb 14-15

Ukraine to do everything to fulfill Minsk agreements on our part - Yermak

Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

U.S. should play one of key roles in ending military conflict in Donbas - Yermak

Ukraine records 5,182 new cases of COVID-19 infection per day, 6,144 people recover - Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD