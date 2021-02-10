Kyiv, Brussels launch negotiation process on further liberalization of Ukraine-EU trade

On Wednesday, February 10, in Brussels, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis plan to start a process of negotiations on further liberalization of trade between Ukraine and the European Union. This is stated in the speech of Valdis Dombrovskis on the report on the implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

"Tomorrow, Prime Minister Shmyhal and I will also launch the process for the review of trade liberalisation for goods, which is foreseen under Article 29 of the Association Agreement [...] The agreement has an immense potential, and the EU is ready to explore all possibilities to continue enhancing our sectoral cooperation and economic integration," Dombrovskis said while presenting the report on the implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement.

The Executive Vice-President also noted that the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement is a unique platform for Ukraine to advance on its reform path, bringing our economies and societies closer together.

In addition, Dombrovskis noted that the EU also stands by Ukraine in fighting the pandemic.

"We have re-oriented several ongoing and future assistance programmes, with more than EUR 190 million going to Ukraine to help meet its COVID-19-related needs. In addition, we are exploring options to help Ukraine receive early access to vaccines. As part of the COVAX program, Ukraine will receive 117,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in February, and 2.2 million to 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines during the first half of the year," he said.

The Executive Vice-President also stressed that Ukraine remains committed to achieving peace in Donbas.

"The EU expects Russia to use its considerable influence over the armed formations that it backs. The enforcement of our sanctions in response to the undermining of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia is consistent and unwavering [...] Ukraine must be praised for its constructive approach and President Zelensky's efforts, Russia must reciprocate," he said.

As reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, together with other members of the government, went to Brussels, where the seventh meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council will take place.