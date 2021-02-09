Lviv is interested in promoting its products on the Israeli market – meeting of Ambassador Korniychuk with Mayor Sadovyi

Measures to promote the products of Lviv enterprises on the Israeli market and projects to preserve the Jewish heritage in Ukraine were the subject of an online meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The parties discussed promising projects in the framework of Ukrainian-Israeli relations in the field of economy, investment, culture and education. An exchange of views took place on measures to promote the products of Ukrainian companies on the Israeli market, in particular, the city of Lviv. After the lifting of the quarantine, the interlocutors agreed to work out the organization of a visit of a delegation of Lviv to Israel, which would include a group of Ukrainian medics», - the message says.

During the conversation were presented the projects implemented by the city in order to preserve the Jewish heritage.

«Ambassador Korniychuk offered to assist in involving international Jewish organizations in the implementation of joint projects», - the Embassy said.

During the meeting it was discussed the introduction of online courses on the study of the Ukrainian language in Israel, Mayor Sadovyi expressed readiness to facilitate the search for professional teachers.