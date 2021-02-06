Facts

09:07 06.02.2021

Kropyvnytskyi is interested in expanding cooperation with Israel

Promising areas of Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation in various fields were the subject of a meeting between the Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk and Kropyvnytskyi Mayor Andriy Raykovych. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The mayor presented the economic and investment potential of the city. The city authorities of Kropyvnytskyi expressed interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture, processing and food industry, municipal administration, modernization of energy infrastructure», - the statement says.

The parties also agreed to work out the idea of establishing twinning relations between Kropyvnytskyi and one of the Israeli cities.

 

