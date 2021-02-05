Facts

Paper employment books to be replaced by electronic ones in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has decided to replace paper employment books with electronic ones.

Some 265 MPs voted for relevant bill No. 3623 on amendments to the laws concerning the accounting of labour activity.

The bill establishes a five-year transition period for the inclusion in the public register of information from paper employment books on the labour activity of employees. According to the bill, during the transition period, both a paper employment books and the electronic form of already existing or entered information about the labour activity of employees from the public register are used.

According to the bill, after entering information about the labour activity of employees in the public register, the employer should issue the original paper employment book to the employee for signature.

The bill also proposes to introduce the possibility of automatically assigning pensions (without a personal appeal of a person), while retaining the right to defer retirement.

