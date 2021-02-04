Facts

Zhytomyr offers Israel its production facilities as part of the cooperation - the meeting between the ambassador and the mayor

Zhytomyr Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn is ready to organize the production of certain Israeli goods at city enterprises. It was discussed at a meeting between the mayor and the Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk, the Embassy of Ukraine reported at Faebook.

«The mayor presented the economic and investment potential of the city. Parties also discussed the involving Israeli innovative companies in the modernization of the municipal administration system, infrastructure and waste recycling. The organization of production of certain Israeli goods at the city's enterprises was identified as a promising area of cooperation», - said in the statement.

In addition, the agenda of the meeting included prospects for cooperation in the field of economy, culture and education.

«Ambassador Korniychuk stressed his readiness to assist in establishing twinning relations between Zhytomyr and the relevant Israeli city and the organization of a road show of regional business in Israel», - the Embassy noted.

