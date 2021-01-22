Facts

13:14 22.01.2021

Europe's future directly depends on the future of Ukraine – Smeshko

2 min read
Europe's future directly depends on the future of Ukraine – Smeshko

Leader of the Strength and Honor party, Colonel General Ihor Smeshko, believes that the future of Europe directly depends on the future of Ukraine, but notes that the West does not have a single common strategy towards Ukraine.

During a web conference with the leadership of the Austrian representation of the Pan-European Union, answering a question about Ukraine's accession to NATO, Smeshko noted: "It would certainly be good if the security umbrella of Article 5 of the Euro-Atlantic Treaty guaranteed our security in the realities of the war against us on the part of Russia. (...) but we do not have objective opportunities and appropriate developed political and diplomatic ties to achieve this today, at a time when Russia has the ability to actively block this process through a number of European countries - NATO members," the press service of the Strength and Honor party reports.

In addition, in his opinion, "the West traditionally does not have a single common strategy in relation to our state," which is also a problem.

"A possible way to end the war in the center of Europe, de-occupy Ukrainian territories, restore the system of international law destroyed by the occupation of Crimea, as well as prevent the final destruction of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, is a new comprehensive solution to security issues in the Euro-Atlantic space through the development of a new joint West Strategy towards Ukraine and Russia," says Smeshko.

So, according to Smeshko, elements of this new structure could be the removal of the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO in exchange for supplementing the Budapest Memorandum with a really operating mechanism for ensuring the territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders and the inadmissibility of using any force against it: military, economic, political and diplomatic or informationally subversive.

"At the same time - granting Ukraine the status of the main strategic partner of the United States outside NATO and accepting it as a full-fledged member of the European Union. As well as including Ukraine, as one of the basic elements, to the future Baltic-Black Sea-Adriatic Confederation of European Democratic Countries and defining it as a connecting bridge between the West and Russia - for the gradual and evolutionary implementation of General De Gaulle's concept of creating a 'Euro-Atlantic security space from Vancouver to Vladivostok,'" the party leader stressed.

Tags: #smeshko
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Bill on state policy of transition period is framework – Reznikov

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

Kyiv authorities negotiating with several U.S., European manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine to buy 1 mln doses at expense of capital's budget

January 23 to be announced nationwide mourning in connection with death in illegal nursing home in Kharkiv

LATEST

Bill on state policy of transitional period provides for introduction of institute for convalidation of documents received in occupied territories – Reznikov

Chinese Sinovac Biotech authorizes Lekhim to act on behalf of it in Ukraine for five years – Health Ministry

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Zelensky calls for comprehensive approach to social services for care of elderly

Tikhanovskaya wants sanctions expanded against Minsk

We abandon concept of collaborator in bill on state policy for transition period – Reznikov

Bill on state policy of transition period is framework – Reznikov

G7 Ambassadors expect transparent selection of SAPO head, independence of anti-corruption agencies

Videoconference of Normandy Four leaders' advisors postponed due to tragedy in Kharkiv – source

Rada intends to adopt law on state symbols of Ukraine in 2021

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD