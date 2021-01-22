Europe's future directly depends on the future of Ukraine – Smeshko

Leader of the Strength and Honor party, Colonel General Ihor Smeshko, believes that the future of Europe directly depends on the future of Ukraine, but notes that the West does not have a single common strategy towards Ukraine.

During a web conference with the leadership of the Austrian representation of the Pan-European Union, answering a question about Ukraine's accession to NATO, Smeshko noted: "It would certainly be good if the security umbrella of Article 5 of the Euro-Atlantic Treaty guaranteed our security in the realities of the war against us on the part of Russia. (...) but we do not have objective opportunities and appropriate developed political and diplomatic ties to achieve this today, at a time when Russia has the ability to actively block this process through a number of European countries - NATO members," the press service of the Strength and Honor party reports.

In addition, in his opinion, "the West traditionally does not have a single common strategy in relation to our state," which is also a problem.

"A possible way to end the war in the center of Europe, de-occupy Ukrainian territories, restore the system of international law destroyed by the occupation of Crimea, as well as prevent the final destruction of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, is a new comprehensive solution to security issues in the Euro-Atlantic space through the development of a new joint West Strategy towards Ukraine and Russia," says Smeshko.

So, according to Smeshko, elements of this new structure could be the removal of the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO in exchange for supplementing the Budapest Memorandum with a really operating mechanism for ensuring the territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders and the inadmissibility of using any force against it: military, economic, political and diplomatic or informationally subversive.

"At the same time - granting Ukraine the status of the main strategic partner of the United States outside NATO and accepting it as a full-fledged member of the European Union. As well as including Ukraine, as one of the basic elements, to the future Baltic-Black Sea-Adriatic Confederation of European Democratic Countries and defining it as a connecting bridge between the West and Russia - for the gradual and evolutionary implementation of General De Gaulle's concept of creating a 'Euro-Atlantic security space from Vancouver to Vladivostok,'" the party leader stressed.