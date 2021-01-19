Facts

Ambassador Korniychuk about the UKRAINE.UA website: we must show the world the real Ukraine

The digital portal about modern Ukraine for foreign audiences UKRAINE.UA should tell the world about the boundless potential of the country. The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk stated this at Facebook.

«The world needs to know what a real Ukraine is! A country of boundless potential. With breathtaking views. Rich in natural resources, fertile lands. Here, in the vast expanses, you can hear the whispers of our millennial history, here preserved a rich and ancient culture. Here live people who know how to think freely and creatively. There are endless horizons ahead for the development of promising projects and investments», - he said.

The Ambassador reminded that the portal was created on the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, leading specialists and specialized agencies were involved in its creation.

«The site can become a business card for potential foreign partners or just guests of the country. This is a great idea for the development of tourism, to improve the image of our country in the international arena! This is especially important today, because now we need to do a lot of efforts in foreign policy. Ukraine, not a small corrupt neighborhood, is a young country with a great path ahead», - Yevhen Korniychuk stressed.

The English version of the site is currently available, but the French, German, Spanish, Arabic and Chinese versions of the portal will be launched this year.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel intends to organize the translation of information on the site into Hebrew.

The British Embassy in Ukraine, the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine, Depositphotos, Ukrainer, Ilyashev & Partners, the UkraineInvest Investment Promotion Office and others joined the project.

