The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel is ready to assist in attracting technologies to Rivne City

The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk assured the Mayor of Rivne, Olexander Tretyak, of his readiness to assist in the search for partners in attracting technologies to various areas of the city. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook

«On January 5, Ambassador Korniychuk held an online meeting with the Rivne mayor. During the conversation, the sides discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in the economic and investment spheres. In particular, an agreement was reached to work out the issue of exporting products to Israel from enterprises of the light and agricultural industries of Rivne. The Embassy expressed its readiness to assist the city authorities and business in finding and selecting relevant Israeli partners in the field of attracting technologies to various sectors (municipal administration, agro-processing, logistics)», - the message says.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of Ukrainian-Israeli cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, in particular, they talked about the restoration of places of cultural and religious heritage of the Jewish people in Rivne.

«Establishment of twinning relations between Rivne and one of the Israeli cities were identified as a promising area of bilateral cooperation», - the message underlines.

The Embassy also notes that a dialogue at this level will facilitate the organization of the visit of the delegation of the Rivne City Council to Israel to get acquainted with the Israeli economic potential.