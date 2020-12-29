Govt approves regulation on information system of human resource management in state bodies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Monday, December 28, adopted a resolution on the approval of the Regulation on the information system for human resource management in state bodies.

"This information system is known as HRMIS [Human Resource Management Information System]. This is an important milestone in the reform of public administration, which we are implementing with the support of the European Union. Thanks to HRMIS, the state is switching to electronic personnel management in all public authorities", Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchynov wrote in the Telegram channel.

The system digitalizes all human resource management processes in government bodies. Paperwork will be gradually canceled and electronic registration of admission, passage and termination of public service and the work of other employees of government bodies will be introduced.

"Since the information system HRMIS will contain all the necessary information about a civil servant, an employee of a state body, its implementation in the work of personnel management services of state bodies will reduce the corresponding bureaucratic burden and minimize the time spent on implementation of management decisions," the message says.

In addition, thanks to the HRMIS information system, society will have access to information about human resources in government bodies and their remuneration.