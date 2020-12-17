Funds and organizations can be involved in the restoration of Jewish historical sites in Ukraine - Embassy

Israel offers Ukraine to involve Israeli and foreign foundations and organizations in the restoration of Jewish historic sites. This was stated during the meeting of t The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk with the Minister for Diaspora Affairs of Israel Omer Yankelevich, the Embassy reports at Facebook.

«The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in the context of restoring the cultural and religious heritage of the Jewish people in Ukraine. Minister Yankelevich proposed to include Israeli and foreign foundations and organizations cooperating with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs of Israel in the restoration of Jewish historic sites», - notes the Embassy.

The parties also paid attention to offenses with signs of religious and national intolerance.

«The interlocutors agreed to maintain close contacts in order to exchange information on cases of anti-Semitism in Ukraine and to study the issue of strengthening criminal liability for such acts», - the Embassy said.