Facts

13:21 17.12.2020

Funds and organizations can be involved in the restoration of Jewish historical sites in Ukraine - Embassy

1 min read
Funds and organizations can be involved in the restoration of Jewish historical sites in Ukraine - Embassy

Israel offers Ukraine to involve Israeli and foreign foundations and organizations in the restoration of Jewish historic sites. This was stated during the meeting of t The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk with the Minister for Diaspora Affairs of Israel Omer Yankelevich, the Embassy reports at Facebook.

«The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Israel in the context of restoring the cultural and religious heritage of the Jewish people in Ukraine. Minister Yankelevich proposed to include Israeli and foreign foundations and organizations cooperating with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs of Israel in the restoration of Jewish historic sites», - notes the Embassy.

The parties also paid attention to offenses with signs of religious and national intolerance.

«The interlocutors agreed to maintain close contacts in order to exchange information on cases of anti-Semitism in Ukraine and to study the issue of strengthening criminal liability for such acts», - the Embassy said.

AD
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU searching Culture Ministry

Putin vows to step up Russia's support for Donbas

Ukrainian Embassy sends note to Bosnia-Herzegovina MFA because of its present of 300-year-old Ukrainian icon from Luhansk to Russian MFA head – media

Zelensky calls establishment of peace, restoration of country's sovereignty, territorial integrity as Ukraine's main foreign policy priority

Ukrainian diplomats should make most of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership - Zelensky

LATEST

NABU searching Culture Ministry

Putin vows to step up Russia's support for Donbas

Ukrainian Embassy sends note to Bosnia-Herzegovina MFA because of its present of 300-year-old Ukrainian icon from Luhansk to Russian MFA head – media

Zelensky urges ambassadors to work more actively to involve other countries to participate in 'Crimean Platform'

Zelensky calls establishment of peace, restoration of country's sovereignty, territorial integrity as Ukraine's main foreign policy priority

Ukrainian diplomats should make most of NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partnership - Zelensky

Language ombudsman reports on hacker attack on network infrastructure of Secretariat

Germany to allocate EUR 2 mln for ICRC work in Donbas – embassy

Due to 'lockdown' Rada to work in plenary mode only on Jan 25-29 – resolution

Russia blocks exchange of detainees, demanding procedural cleansing of nine people previously released by Ukraine – Harmash

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD