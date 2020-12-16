Facts

11:17 16.12.2020

Inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Israel is strong and fruitful - Embassy

1 min read
Inter-parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Israel is strong and fruitful - Embassy

Representatives of the interparliamentary friendship group «Ukraine-Israel» reaffirmed the strength of ties and the effectiveness of this cooperation for both nations. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk took part in a video conference of the group and in the ceremony of lighting Hanukkah candles. During the event, the participants noted the strong ties that exist between the Ukrainian and Jewish peoples, and stressed that the established inter-parliamentary interaction yields tangible results for both Ukrainians and Israelis», - the statement said.

In turn, the Ambassador expressed readiness to promote the comprehensive development of Ukrainian-Israeli inter-parliamentary cooperation

«Yevgen Korniychuk also outlined the main directions of work in this area for the near future, and congratulated everybody with bright and cheerful holiday of Hanukkah», - said the Embassy.

AD
Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

For first time, Ukraine is responsible for financial aspects of PCA work in Hague

We not recording threats from Belarus now – Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Russian border guards again unable to provide info on alleged violation of border by Ukraine – border guard service

LATEST

Health Ministry develops bill establishing minimum wage for doctors

EU ambassadors approve extension of economic sanctions against Russia – media

Rada laws, resolutions to be officially published only in Holos Ukrainy newspaper from Jan 1

SFS catches intl pizza chain in Ukraine evading taxes

Health Ministry intends to start vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021

Provisions of NABU law in part of procedure for appointing Bureau director become void today, but Sytnyk remains its vested director - Maliuska

Daily count of new COVID-19 cases, deaths keeps on growing in Ukraine

NABU investigates fact of acquisition of EUR 62 mln by Citycommerce Bank involving Avakov, Gontareva

Heads of Ecology, Veterans Affairs Ministries tender resignation – Razumkov

Rada starts considering draft state budget-2021 in second reading

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD