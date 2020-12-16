Representatives of the interparliamentary friendship group «Ukraine-Israel» reaffirmed the strength of ties and the effectiveness of this cooperation for both nations. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk took part in a video conference of the group and in the ceremony of lighting Hanukkah candles. During the event, the participants noted the strong ties that exist between the Ukrainian and Jewish peoples, and stressed that the established inter-parliamentary interaction yields tangible results for both Ukrainians and Israelis», - the statement said.

In turn, the Ambassador expressed readiness to promote the comprehensive development of Ukrainian-Israeli inter-parliamentary cooperation

«Yevgen Korniychuk also outlined the main directions of work in this area for the near future, and congratulated everybody with bright and cheerful holiday of Hanukkah», - said the Embassy.