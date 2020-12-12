Ukraine considers possibility of joining PESCO Program projects - Defense Minister

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is interested in cooperation within the framework of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO).

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense on Saturday, the issue of the possibility of involving Kyiv in certain projects of the Program was discussed during the meeting by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran and head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas.

Taran said that the defense department is ready to further expand cooperation with the EU in all areas, taking into account the European and Euro-Atlantic guidelines of Ukraine, laid down in the Constitution.

To this end, the Ministry of Defense continues to implement a comprehensive defense reform aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and achieving the criteria for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

In addition, the Minister informed foreign representatives on the current security situation in the Joint Forces operation area. In this context, the minister reported that despite constant violations of agreements by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian side adheres to its obligations.

Taran expressed gratitude to the EU representatives for consistent support of Ukraine, including for comprehensive measures to provide assistance to the regions affected by Russian aggression.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine also congratulated Colonel Algirdas Norkus (Republic of Lithuania) on his appointment as the EU military representative in Ukraine and expressed hope for further mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) program was created in 2017 as a response to security challenges of our time. Participation in PESCO is voluntary. Now 25 EU countries have joined it.