Ambassador Korniychuk: we must remember all the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-33. - Ukrainians, Jews and Russians

The Ambassador of Ukraine in the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk notes the importance of preserving the memory of all innocent victims, who were purposefully killed by the totalitarian communist regime in 1932-1933. The Ambassador said this during an online seminar about the Holodomor in Ukraine, according to the page of the Embassy of Ukraine at Facebook.

«During the Stalinist regime, during these tragic events, millions and millions of people died. I do not want to talk about statistics, but I want to emphasize that many Ukrainians, Russians and Jews were killed during this tragedy. These people lived on this land and it was the most fertile Ukrainian lands that became the subject of manipulation, and cause of them the Stalinist regime created problems. The Soviet government wanted to destroy the private owner who cultivated this land», - said Yevgen Korniychuk.

The ambassador stressed that this tragedy also affected his family: «My relatives in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions suffered. In my father's family, out of 8 of his sisters and brothers, only 4 survived. And we remember and grieve, and are ready to make every effort to avoid such a tragedy in the future. Today we remember all the victims and grieve for those who were not born because of the cruelty of the Soviet regime», - the head of the diplomatic mission said.

The seminar was held within the framework of the International Seminar on the Study of the Holocaust and the Holodomor «A Piece of Light Destroys the Greatest Darkness». The event was organized by the NGO «Israeli Friends of Ukraine», with the support of the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel and «Ukrainian Jewish Encounter».