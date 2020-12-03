Ambassador Korniychuk: we identified measures to help increase medical tourism from Israel to Ukraine

Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevhen Korniychuk met with representatives of the Israeli Medical Tourism Association. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The Ukrainian side was acquainted with the legal principles, main directions and geography of its activities, as well as the problems faced by IAMT, in particular in the provision of medical services to citizens of Ukraine», - the message says.

Special attention was paid to increasing the tourist medical flow of Israeli citizens to Ukraine, «a positive trend of which has emerged recently».

«The priority measures planned by the Embassy of Ukraine to provide maximum assistance to this process have been identified», - the message says.

The meeting was supported by the Global Israeli Initiative Platform.