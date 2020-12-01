Ukraine continues to implement reforms, although challenges remain – EU report

The European Union says that Ukraine continues to implement the reform program, but there are still challenges that need to be addressed.

This follows from the EU's annual report on the implementation of the association in Ukraine, released on Tuesday in Brussels before the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, which will be held on December 8.

The report describes Ukraine's implementation of reforms over the past year in accordance with the EU- Ukraine Association Agreement, which entered into force in 2017.

"Key reforms like banking and land reform were also advanced despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as in the areas of justice, the rule of law and the fight against corruption, although further efforts are needed," it said.

Commenting on the report, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Vice-President Josep Borrell said: "Despite Russia's destabilising actions, conflict in the east and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has continued to make progress on its reform path. It is crucial that Ukraine's political leaders continue these efforts and make reforms irreversible, particularly regarding the rule of law. The Ukrainian people expect it."

In turn, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said: "The EU will continue to support Ukraine in taking forward the reform agenda, to fully implement and reap the benefits of the Association Agreement, and to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus crisis. We expect Ukraine to uphold the shared common values of democracy, rule of law, respect for international law and human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities. Our joint objective is to support Ukraine's strategic orientation towards closer integration with the European Union."