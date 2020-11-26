Facts

14:19 26.11.2020

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel discussed with Minister Elkin the interaction of countries in the trade and economic sphere

The priorities of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere between Ukraine and Israel were the subject of the meeting of the Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Israel Yevgen Korniychuk with the Minister of Water Resources and Higher and Complementary Education of Israel, Chairman of the Israeli part of the Joint Ukrainian-Israeli Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation Zeev Elkin. The Embassy of Ukraine reported this at Facebook.

«The sides congratulated each other on the ratification of the Free Trade Agreement between the Government of the State of Israel and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. During the meeting were discussed the priorities of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere», - the message says.

The Embassy also added: «It was outlined the algorithm of actions for the expected perspective», - the message underlines.

