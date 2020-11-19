Planeta Kino suspends new projects for at least six months – co-owner

Triumph Media Group LLC (Kyiv), which develops the Planeta Kino cinema network in Ukraine, has suspended new projects for at least six months.

"So far, we have put on hold all new projects, at least for six months. Now it is not known what will happen in six months, how many cinemas we will have and what state the company will be in. Therefore, everything is on hold. We are not conducting new negotiations," the co-owner of the company, Dmytro Derkach, told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that in particular, the project of a new cinema in Ivano-Frankivsk, as well as preliminary negotiations in Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv, has been suspended.

At the same time, it is planned to expand the Planeta Kino cinema in the Forum Lviv shopping and entertainment center in Lviv by completing two halls. According to the press service of the Lviv City Council, the relevant urban planning conditions and restrictions for the PrJSC Multi Veste Ukraine 3 were approved on November 13.

"We initiated this project more than a year ago. This is the completion of two halls in addition to the existing ones. As far as I understand, the mall is developing and approving design documentation for this expansion. In addition to two additional cinema halls, the mall plans to add other premises for rent," Derkach said.

The Planeta Kino network has nine cinemas in Kyiv, Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipro. It is also known about plans to open a new cinema in the Ocean Mall (Kyiv).

Triumph Media Group LLC was founded in 2006. The core business is film screening.

According to the unified public register, the owner of the enterprise is Moviemax Limited (100%, Cyprus). The ultimate beneficiaries are Derkach and Andriy Shpyh.