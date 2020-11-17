Facts

17:28 17.11.2020

Trukhanov elected mayor of Odesa – city's election commission

1 min read

Odesa City Territorial Election Commission has established the results of the repeat voting in the elections of the mayor, according to which incumbent mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov (Trust Deeds party) has become the mayor.

The head of the commission at a meeting on Tuesday announced the data: 93,921 voters voted for Trukhanov in the second round, 72,974 voters supported member of the Opposition Platform - For Life, MP Mykola Skoryk. Thus, Trukhanov was supported by 54.28% of those who voted.

"To recognize Hennadiy Leonidovych Trukhanov as elected Odesa mayor ...," says the decision, which was supported by all 18 members of the election commission. Earlier Skoryk stated that he intends to appeal the election results in court.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Brawls break out near Rada building, police asking protesters to stop their illegal actions

Stage director Roman Viktiuk dies at age 85 – art director's assistant

Rada cannot cancel weekend quarantine

Ukraine records 11,968 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Razumkov proposes to create working group to prepare compromise solution of constitutional crisis

LATEST

Brawls break out near Rada building, police asking protesters to stop their illegal actions

Stage director Roman Viktiuk dies at age 85 – art director's assistant

HACC Chamber of Appeals upholds decision of trial court on justification of closing Rotterdam formula + case – HACC

Rada cannot cancel weekend quarantine

Poroshenko calls for immediate return of criminal liability for false declaration

Tough quarantine cancellation to cause 30,000 COVID-19 new cases per day – Stepanov

Ukraine records 11,968 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel took up duties

Razumkov proposes to create working group to prepare compromise solution of constitutional crisis

No shelling in Donbas from midnight, 2 ha along contact line cleared – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD