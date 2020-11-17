Trukhanov elected mayor of Odesa – city's election commission

Odesa City Territorial Election Commission has established the results of the repeat voting in the elections of the mayor, according to which incumbent mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov (Trust Deeds party) has become the mayor.

The head of the commission at a meeting on Tuesday announced the data: 93,921 voters voted for Trukhanov in the second round, 72,974 voters supported member of the Opposition Platform - For Life, MP Mykola Skoryk. Thus, Trukhanov was supported by 54.28% of those who voted.

"To recognize Hennadiy Leonidovych Trukhanov as elected Odesa mayor ...," says the decision, which was supported by all 18 members of the election commission. Earlier Skoryk stated that he intends to appeal the election results in court.