Facts

12:38 26.10.2020

CVU calls on Cabinet to unblock COVID-19 fund, provide for appropriate amount of protective equipment, cleaning of polling stations in second round of elections in cities

The All-Ukrainian public organization Committee of Voters of Ukraine (CVU) calls on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to unblock the coronavirus fund and provide for the proper amount of protective equipment and cleaning of polling stations in the second round of mayoral elections in the cities where it will be held.

"Yesterday we had a situation when the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a plan of anti-epidemic measures, but we are ashamed of this plan for us - citizens and for us - voters. A second round of elections in cities awaits us. We call on the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to unblock the funds of the coronavirus fund. It is about a relatively small amount of funds. To provide an appropriate amount of protective equipment, in accordance with the recommendations of the chief sanitary doctor, and what is important – to provide funds for cleaning precinct election commissions," CVU head Oleksiy Koshel said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Koshel pointed out that "in medical institutions this was done through the efforts of the employees of these institutions, members of the commissions did the cleaning somewhere, they played the role of not only members of precinct election commissions, but also of technical workers."

