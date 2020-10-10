Facts

15:49 10.10.2020

Ukraine records 5,728 COVID-19 cases per day, 1,920 recovered, 108 died

As of Saturday morning, some 5,728 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded in Ukraine per day, some 1,920 patients recovered, 108 patients died, according to data published on the website of the system of monitoring the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

A day earlier, on October 9, the largest number of 5,804 people infected with COVID-19 disease was laboratory confirmed, there were 5,397 patients on October 8, there were 4,753 new cases on October 7 and there were 4,348 new cases of the virus on October 6.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 256,266 patients on Saturday morning, some 4,887 people died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, some 112,570 people recovered.

Now in Ukraine, some 138,809 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 3,700 people more than in the previous day.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kyiv (532), Kharkiv (510), Khmelnytsky (402), Odesa (338), Ternopil (306) regions.

The number of suspected cases of the disease over the past day was 5,916.

