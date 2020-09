The deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payments in July 2020 was $88 million, while in the same period last year the surplus was $1.3 billion, according to preliminary data published by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to them, the surplus of the current account of the balance of payments in July 2020 amounted to $360 million, while in July 2019 there was a deficit in the amount of $1 billion.