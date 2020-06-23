Facts

11:05 23.06.2020

Rescuers find body of fifth dead under rubble of building's explosion

Rescuers found the body of the fifth dead person under the rubbles as a result of the explosion of a high-rise building in Kyiv, the press service of the State Emergency Service has said.

"As of 3:30 a.m. on June 23, the units of the State Emergency Service found the body of a dead man, born in 1976, who was identified by a neighbor. Thus, from the beginning of the works, the bodies of five people were removed from the rubble, namely, two women born in 1943 and 1974, as well as three men born in 1991, 1967 and 1976," the State Emergency Service said in the statement on its official Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

