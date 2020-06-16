In Ukraine, severe orthopaedic children pathologies have been effectively treated for several years. It is possible after the invention of a rotationally stable intramedullary telescopic retainer with a growing part for the femoral neck. Invention supported by a Kharkiv businessman and founder of the «Renaissance Medico» charity foundation Vladimir Manukyan .

Until 2004 Ukrainian children with orthopaedic pathologies connected with deformations of the limb bones could not live a normal life. Genetic diseases such as osteogenesis imperfecta were just like a sentence for them, because domestic medicine could not help them.

15 years ago, the situation has changed a bit. In that times appeared a special technology that allowed to correct this genetic error, it was Canadian Fassier-Duval system with a «growing core». Fassier-Duval grew along with the natural growth of the children’s limb. This system is considered to be the world gold standard for treatment of orthopaedic pathologies, but it had a serious drawback.

«The Fassier-Duval is rotationally unstable. Moreover, it does not have a femoral neck fixation and this could cause some serious complications during the treatment, for example, spiral fractures and rotational deformities», - said the head of the pediatric orthopaedic department of the Institute of Spinal Pathology, MD Sergey Khmyzov.

Joint invention of «Vostok-N» factory and the Institute of Spinal Pathology was made possible by the financial support of Kharkiv businessman Vladimir Manukyan. Ukrainian-made intermedullary telescopic clamps have received ISO_3485 certification and now it is the most successful technology of their kind.

«Our invention has been actively applied since 2009, and its effectiveness can hardly be overestimated. We can see the results: children with really difficult diagnosis can now walk independently. I think this is the highest reward for our efforts. By the way, our invention was chosen by the «Ukrainian Association of people with a brittle bone disease» and the Ministry of Health as a gold standard for the treatment of this patients», - concluded the founder of the «Renaissance Medico» charity foundation Vladimir Manukyan.